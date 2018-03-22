  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Denver Pioneers are heading to Allentown, Penn. this weekend for the NCAA Tournament game.

DU is taking on Penn State on Saturday. The Pios are the number two seed in the Midwest Region.

du cc 1 Pios Ready To Hit The Ice For The NCAA Tourney

University of Denver forward Jaakko Heikkinen strides down the ice Friday night during DU first-round match against Colorado College. CC goalie Alex Leclerc (background) had 37 saves on the night. (credit: denverpioneers.com)

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Pios this year but the defending National Champions have won four straight games, including a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State in the NCHC Title game.

“This year has been a little bit different of a journey than last year. I think last year, pretty much the whole year we were ready for this and this year it’s taken a little bit longer and you knew the whole year that we had it in us and these last couple of weeks this is the best I’ve felt about our team by far and we feel really confident going into it and we’re excited to get it going,” said Pios Forward Troy Terry.

