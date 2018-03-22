LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother of three hasn’t been seen since leaving a bar in Longmont after celebrating St. Patrick’s day.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen near a downtown bar at 2:30 a.m. on March 18, according to the Longmont Police Department.

Gutierrez-Garcia has has not had contact with her family since that time. They are concerned for her safety and welfare and police are asking for help from the public.

Gutierrez-Garcia is 34 years old, 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black leggings.

If anyone has information about Gutierrez-Garcia, her associates or possible whereabouts, or disappearance, please contact the Longmont Police Department immediately at (303) 651-8501.