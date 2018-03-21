(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A homeless advocacy group wants to get rid of Denver’s urban camping ban.

They’ll need support from voters to make it happen.

Right now, people on the streets are not allowed to use things like tents and boxes on public streets.

The group Denver Homeless Out Loud wants to get a measure on the ballot that would lift the band.

It would allow people to live in cars and rest in public spaces as long as they aren’t obstructing the public.

The group hopes to get the proposal on ballots in time for the May 2019 election.