BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Homeless, Denver Homeless Out Loud, Local TV, Urban Camping Ban
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A homeless advocacy group wants to get rid of Denver’s urban camping ban.

They’ll need support from voters to make it happen.

co homeless camping ban 6vo transfer frame 0 Group Pushes To Lift Urban Camping Ban

(credit: CBS)

Right now, people on the streets are not allowed to use things like tents and boxes on public streets.

co homeless camping ban 6vo transfer frame 300 Group Pushes To Lift Urban Camping Ban

(credit: CBS)

The group Denver Homeless Out Loud wants to get a measure on the ballot that would lift the band.

It would allow people to live in cars and rest in public spaces as long as they aren’t obstructing the public.

co homeless camping ban 6vo transfer frame 660 Group Pushes To Lift Urban Camping Ban

(credit: CBS)

The group hopes to get the proposal on ballots in time for the May 2019 election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s