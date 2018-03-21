  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:CDOT, Local TV, Marijuana Legalization, The Cannabis Conversation

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation and the marijuana industry are teaming up to get communities across Colorado talking about putting an end to drugged driving.

pot Driving While High? CDOT Tries New Tactic To Stop Pot Related Wrecks

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says in 2016 Colorado saw 77 deadly wrecks involving a drivers with active THC in his or her system. It’s a problem that transportation leaders want to tackle with the help of the community.

CDOT’s campaign, titled The Cannabis Conversation, invites Coloradans to share their opinions, behaviors and habits regarding marijuana use and driving.

On Wednesday, CDOT, law enforcement, local businesses, health care leaders and the marijuana industry will host a public meeting to talk about the issue and what can be done to prevent drugged driving. They want to hear from both marijuana users and non-users.

The public meeting will be held at the Montclair Recreation Center from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    March 21, 2018 at 8:15 am

    There is no evidence that drivers impaired by cannabis are causing wrecks; this misrepresentation is the essence of fake news!

