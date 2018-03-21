The pocket park in Frisco (credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The lack of affordable housing and a small park in downtown Frisco are in the center of a controversy brewing in the mountain town.

Frisco town leaders are proposing a ballot measure this November asking voters to remove the “pocket park” destination at the corner of 3rd and Granite Streets.

The town wants to remove the park and small community center currently on the property to make way for a dozen affordable workplace housing studio units.

Neighbors have created the “Save Frisco’s Pocket Park” group in opposition to that plan.

Pam Brodt lives near the current park and says she agrees the town needs more affordable housing, but that the location is not suitable.

“Where will all these people park? Are we willing to do away without public open space for more high density building?” Brodt told CBS4.

Members of the group she helped create, picketed outside the local post office Monday.

Town officials can’t take a position on the ballot measure, but they do say building elsewhere will cost more money and take more time.

Currently it is estimated Summit County is coming up short by about 600 workplace housing units. That number continues to grow.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.