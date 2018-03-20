BREAKING NEWSInjuries reported in shooting at Maryland school
Filed Under:C-470, County Line Road, Douglas County, Local TV, Lone Tree
(credit: Douglas County)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A police chase in Lone Tree ends in a rollover crash. Two suspects were arrested after the crash.

It all began near County Line Road and Holly Street when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies noticed someone driving a stolen Jeep just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

stolen jeep chase from douglas county sheriff copy 2 Arrested After Rollover Crash

(credit: Douglas County)

Deputies tried to circle the driver but the driver rammed several deputy cruisers before speeding away.

The driver continued on C-470 and headed west with deputies in pursuit. The Jeep rolled over near U.S. Highway 285 which brought the chase to an end.

No deputies were hurt in the crash.

