(credit: CBS)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was killed while working on rockfall mitigation in Clear Creek Canyon on Tuesday.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Jaime Sarinana-Herrera, was working for Apex Rockfall as part of a project with Colorado Department of Transportation when officials say he fell 50-70 feet.

The incident was reportedly called in as a workplace accident, and officials don’t believe there is anything suspicious about the accident.

Clear Creek Canyon will remain closed as scheduled for rockfall mitigation work which is Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is unclear whether the closure will be extended because of the investigation.

