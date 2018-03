William F. Slocum (credit: Colorado College)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado College is stripping a former president of his honorary degree more than 100 years after he got it.

William F. Slocum was forced to retire in 1917 after an investigation found he sexually harassed and assaulted students, staff and faculty.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the board recently voted to not only take away his degree, but they also removed his name from a dorm.

Slocum died in 1934.