An explosion that injured two men Sunday, March 18, 2018 night could've been triggered by a tripwire, said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, after a fourth blast in the Texas city in little over two weeks. (CNN)

A new explosion has been reported in South Austin, hours after explosive packages were found at FedEx facilities in Schertz and at Austin airports.

Austin police updated the public saying there was no package explosion, and items inside the package were not a bomb, but an “incendiary device.”

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Four other explosions over the past several weeks have left two dead and four others injured.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the latest reported incident happened at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Brodie and West Slaughter Lanes.

The Austin Fire Department is reporting the explosion happened at a Goodwill location.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

A man in his 30s was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.