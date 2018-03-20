An explosion that injured two men Sunday, March 18, 2018 night could've been triggered by a tripwire, said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, after a fourth blast in the Texas city in little over two weeks. (CNN)
AUSTIN, Tex. (KEYE/CBS4) — A new explosion has been reported in South Austin, hours after explosive packages were found at FedEx facilities in Schertz and at Austin airports.
Austin police updated the public saying there was no package explosion, and items inside the package were not a bomb, but an “incendiary device.”
Four other explosions over the past several weeks have left two dead and four others injured.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the latest reported incident happened at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Brodie and West Slaughter Lanes.
The Austin Fire Department is reporting the explosion happened at a Goodwill location.
Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.