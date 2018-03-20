DENVER (CBS4) – Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder will headline Grandoozy, the massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course later this year.

The full lineup was released on Tuesday morning. The lineup also includes The Chainsmokers, De La Soul, The War On Drugs and Phoenix.

Grandoozy will take place on Sept. 14-16 at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver.

The group Superfly made the big lineup announcement on Tuesday morning, along with food and drink offerings. The food includes creations by those behind Snooze, Big Red F, Linger, Rioja and Hop Alley. There will also be a selection of Colorado breweries with spirits and cocktails.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. with presale Wednesday morning.

Last year the Denver City Council approved a plan to hold the festival. That was after many residents brought forward concerns about noise and traffic from the festival. Superfly along with the City of Denver are continuing to work to address those concerns.

Superfly is the concert promoter responsible for the successful large-scale festivals Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The city’s contract with the promoter is for five years and Denver stands to make approximately $2 million from ticket sales. More money is expected to come into city coffers from tourists who attend the event.

A portion of the money Denver raises will go to a nonprofit set up to help with projects like building sidewalks or improving the South Platte River in the neighborhoods around Overland Park and nearby Ruby Hill. Organizers believe Grandoozy may have an attendance of around 40,000 people per day in the first year, in the future attendance could double. Visit Denver plans to promote the event to people outside of Colorado in the months ahead.

LINK: Grandoozy