BREAKING NEWSInjuries reported in shooting at Maryland school
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Music Festival, Florence & The Machine, Grandoozy, Kendrick Lamar, Overland Park, Overland Park Golf Course, Ruby Hill, stevie wonder, Superfly

DENVER (CBS4) – Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder will headline Grandoozy, the massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course later this year.

The full lineup was released on Tuesday morning. The lineup also includes The Chainsmokers, De La Soul, The War On Drugs and Phoenix.

kendrick lamar grammys getty 9461 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar (credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

109056340 8 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

Grandoozy will take place on Sept. 14-16 at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver.

grandoozy 21 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

(credit: CBS)

The group Superfly made the big lineup announcement on Tuesday morning, along with food and drink offerings. The food includes creations by those behind Snooze, Big Red F, Linger, Rioja and Hop Alley. There will also be a selection of Colorado breweries with spirits and cocktails.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. with presale Wednesday morning.14 stevie wonder Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

Last year the Denver City Council approved a plan to hold the festival. That was after many residents brought forward concerns about noise and traffic from the festival. Superfly along with the City of Denver are continuing to work to address those concerns.

5 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

Overland Park Golf Course (credit: CBS)

Superfly is the concert promoter responsible for the successful large-scale festivals Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The city’s contract with the promoter is for five years and Denver stands to make approximately $2 million from ticket sales. More money is expected to come into city coffers from tourists who attend the event.

denver music fest 10pkg consolidated 01 frame 6441 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

The Outside Lands festival in 2017 (credit: CBS)

A portion of the money Denver raises will go to a nonprofit set up to help with projects like building sidewalks or improving the South Platte River in the neighborhoods around Overland Park and nearby Ruby Hill. Organizers believe Grandoozy may have an attendance of around 40,000 people per day in the first year, in the future attendance could double. Visit Denver plans to promote the event to people outside of Colorado in the months ahead.

overland park golf course Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder Headline Grandoozy Music Festival

Overland Park Golf Course (credit: CBS)

LINK: Grandoozy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s