DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council president is calling for a potential investigation of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock over inappropriate text messages.

Hancock has apologized for to a former member of his security detail who he acknowledged sending “inappropriate” texts to six years ago.

Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise was on Hancock’s security team early in his first mayoral term. One of the texts Hancock sent her asked if she had an interest in pole dancing. Another told her that she looked “sexy” in black.

Branch-Wise has said she would like an investigation.

Tuesday morning, Denver City Council President Albus Brooks tweeted a statement that read, “Based upon recent statements from Det Branch-Wise, I and other councilmembers (sp) have directed our legal counsel to develop a proposal for a potential investigation. A formal vote by Council is necessary before we could begin any such investigation.

We are listening and we are working. We will know more at the end of the week.”