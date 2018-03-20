By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is now a hub for the aerospace industry and Metropolitan State University is giving students direct access to an innovator in the field.

Tuesday nigh, York Space Systems held the grand opening of its new headquarters located on campus.

The company will be designing, building and launching satellites from their mission operations center on the fourth flood of the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute.

Francisco Hansen is a recent graduate and new York Space System hire.

“There’s a big difference between what you learn in the classroom, and then when you’re actually working for a company,” he said.

York’s CEO Dirk Wallinger says he and his wife moved to Colorado and founded the company.

He says Colorado has the second largest aerospace economy and the second largest aerospace employment. He added moving their headquarters onto the MSU campus just made sense.

“They’re an applications-based university… very motivated, willing to do new things, new daring things, things we need to be doing in space. Very in line with York,” Wallinger said.

For the company, the partnership mean direct access to young talent and for students, it provides a unique opportunity to work side by side with professionals.

“To be able to work for a company like York with all the really smart guys that are over there in those offices was a pretty special experience,” Hansen said.

While Hansen will move from student to professional, he knows the benefit for future students will be limitless.

“It only makes sense for a university to strive to have a partnership with anyone in the industry… to kind of tailor the needs that these companies have to what they are actually teaching the students,” he said.

York Space Systems is on track to launch its first satellite in the fall.

