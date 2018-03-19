BREAKING NEWS2 suspects hospitalized following officer-involved shooting & pursuit
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PMScorpion
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:40th & Colorado, Denver Police, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two suspects have been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting near 40th Street and Colorado Boulevard.

That intersection is closed.

Officials say officers also chased the suspects.

Details about who the suspects are, or what they are wanted for have not been released by officials. They tell CBS4 they’ve been looking for a particular suspect “for a while.”

Officials say no officers are hurt.

Investigators ask the public to avoid the area as they continue to look for the wanted person. They ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s