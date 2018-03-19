(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two suspects have been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting near 40th Street and Colorado Boulevard.

That intersection is closed.

Officials say officers also chased the suspects.

Details about who the suspects are, or what they are wanted for have not been released by officials. They tell CBS4 they’ve been looking for a particular suspect “for a while.”

ROAD CLOSED: 40th & Colorado is closed as officers work to contact a wanted person in the area. Please avoid the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/g1JuaymGln — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 20, 2018

Officials say no officers are hurt.

Investigators ask the public to avoid the area as they continue to look for the wanted person. They ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.