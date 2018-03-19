Daniel David Courson (credit: Tustin Police/Northglenn Police)

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Northglenn say a fugitive wanted out of California robbed a bank last week. Daniel David Courson remains on the run.

Police in Northglenn have teamed up with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to search for Courson. They believe Courson, 45, robbed the Bank of the West located at 10393 Huron Street about 9:45 a.m. on March 16.

The suspect approached the teller, demanded money and got away on a bicycle and then in a stolen truck from Utah with Utah plates E048HU but he could have changed the plates.

Courson is a parolee at large for 19 bank robberies in San Diego. After he served time in prison, he burglarized a wealthy individual in the City of Tustin, Cali. in 2015. He made off with fine art, rare coins, jewelry and expensive watches.

Police almost caught up with him in Park City, Utah but he escaped.

Police were tipped off last week that he was living under the alias of Adam Scott Hopkins in Boulder. Investigators say that Courson is highly intelligent and is known to change his appearance and the appearance of his vehicles.

He also uses a variety of aliases including Adam Scott Hopkins, Max Taylor, Scott E. Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik, and Jeremy Penrod.

Courson is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds with brown, graying hair and blue eyes.

He has a $1 million warrant for burglary in Tustin, Cali. and a no bail felony absconding warrant through the California Department of Corrections. If you see Courson, consider him dangerous and call 911, the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force in Denver at 303-313-6800, or the Denver FBI at 303-629-7171.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.