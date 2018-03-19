BREAKING NEWSMan suspected in an attempted murder case escapes from a facility inside Denver Health
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, Mississippi, Monroe County, Video Games
DAYTON, OH - MARCH 1 A Glock 19 9mm handgun is displayed for a photo in the office of Mad River School District Superintendent Chad Wyen in Dayton, Ohio. on Thursday, March 1, 2017. The firearm is stored in a locked safe. (Photo by Luke Sharrett /For The Washington Post via Getty Images) TEACHERGUNS

(CNN) — A 9-year-old boy retrieved a gun from his parents’ bedroom and shot his 13-year-old sister to death, authorities said, after the two got into an argument over a video game controller.

The incident occurred over the weekend in rural Monroe County, Mississippi, as the children’s mother was preparing lunch in the kitchen, the country sheriff said.

“He wanted the controller, and I guess he knew where to find the gun,” Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told CNN.

The boy grabbed a handgun, which was kept in a nightstand next to the bed, and shot the sister in the back of the head, the sheriff said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever dealt with any child that was shot like that,” Cantrell said. “And I hope I never deal with it again.”

gettyimages 931223276 9 Year Old Boy Shot Sister To Death Over Video Game Controller, Sheriff Says

FILE PHOTO (credit Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

The girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where she was pronounced dead Sunday.

The case is still under investigation and authorities have not filed charges.

“We are talking to the district attorney,” Cantrell said.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

