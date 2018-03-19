BREAKING NEWSMan suspected in an attempted murder case escapes from a facility inside Denver Health
Filed Under:Denver Police, Mauricio Venzor

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who is suspected in an attempted murder case escaped from a facility inside Denver Health Medical Center where he was being held.

mauricio venzer Attempted Murder Suspect Escapes From Medical Facility

Mauricio Venzor (credit: Denver Police)

Mauricio Venzor escaped just after daybreak on Monday. He was reportedly wearing leg irons and wasn’t in handcuffs and had on a dark green uniform that had the letters CCMF on it. Venzor is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds.

Police are searching in an area south of the medical facility for the escapee.

Venzor allegedly took his ex-girlfriend and their son from a home in Adams County at gunpoint late last summer in a case that triggered an Amber Alert. The woman and the child were found unharmed but the subsequent search for Venzor lasted several days.

Police asked anyone who spots Venzor to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.

