By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Right on schedule with the forecast, snow started falling over the Interstate 70 mountain corridor around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers headed back down to the Front Range from ski areas in the mountains to leave early to avoid heavy traffic Sunday evening.

At the Eisenhower Tunnel Sunday afternoon, CDOT began metering brief holds to allow the tunnel to clear before filling up with traffic.

Roads iced over quickly.

Forecasters expect 4 to 6 inches of snow to fall in the area by Monday afternoon.

