Nain Dominguez (credit: El Paso County)

STRATMOOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday south of Colorado Springs has died.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for Nain Dominguez, who was last seen playing with siblings around 5 p.m. near the Stratmoor Valley Park trailhead on Forest Road. An extensive search for the boy then took place overnight.

The Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning after Dominguez was found after 7 a.m. in an undisclosed location and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A few hours later authorities said he died.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death are being investigated, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the Dominguez family,” the office wrote in a news release.