DEER TRAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — Several animals are unaccounted for right now in Deer Trail where a fire destroyed a mobile home and surrounding property.

All residents of the mobile home escaped the blaze uninjured, according to Bridgette Cumley, spokesperson for Bennett-Watkins Fire.

The fire started after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Several cars and outbuildings caught fire as well.

Raccoons and chickens were rescued from the fire, but the initial call to the fire described dogs that were still inside the residence.

Firefighters found several dogs running loose as they pulled up to the residence. Those dogs were caught.

Deer Trail, Bennett-Watkins, Sable-Altura, Strasburg, Byers, and Buckley AFB fire departments responded to the incident, Cumley said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

