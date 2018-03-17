DENVER (CBS4) – For one member of the “Hamilton” cast, a local theater program set the stage for his entire career.

“I had some incredible teachers. People who believed in me and every moment that they could give me a creative opportunity, they gave it to me…allowed me just to explore myself as a creative person. Without that experience in high school, I know for a fact, I wouldn’t be doing this right now,” said Mathenee Treco.

Treco is a graduate of Eaglecrest High School in Centennial. He plays “Hercules Mulligan” and “James Madison” in the touring production of “Hamilton”.

“To do this in front of my family, my friends, my old teachers, the people who believed in me, the people who were the stepping stones for me to get here, I’ll probably cry every day when I’m in Denver. I just think it’s going to be so special, going to be so exciting,” Treco told CBS4.

He’s also thrilled to be a part of a show that is arguably a game changer for Broadway musicals. Treco says that “Hamilton” is the experience of a lifetime.

“The show is like a cannon. You get shot out of that cannon, and it starts and it only get deeper, it only gets more complex. It’s also so important because it’s our history, as Americans, being told on a stage. So, I think, it’s all these combined things, it literally just heightens the show and it makes it just an out-of-this-world theater-going experience.”