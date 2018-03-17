(credit: CBS4)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man found “a couple of blocks” from the scene of a fatal shooting by police has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Travon Sanders, 32, was taken into custody hours after the incident was called in to police.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the 1300 block of N. Sable Boulevard at 5:20 p.m. Friday. They found a man inside who had been shot.

He died at the hospital.

“It was learned very early on in the investigation that an adult male suspect had fled the residence on foot after the shooting incident occurred,” Aurora PD wrote in a news release Saturday. “Officers knew the identity of the alleged shooter at the start of the search.”

“Our officers were able to take the suspect into custody just a couple of blocks from the scene of the shooting.”

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the deceased man.