(credit: CBS4)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two of the three men detained following a fight at an Aurora mall Friday afternoon have been arrested. One is facing an attempted murder charge.

Keshaun Thomas-Dunn, 19, and Devonte Shead, 20, were identified by police Saturday.

Shead is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Thomas-Dunn is facing Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Aggravated Assault.

The third man in incident was also arrested, but on outstanding warrants. He is not facing charges from stemming from the incident, nor is he being identified by police.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department were called to the Town Center at Aurora Mall at 2:45 p.m. Friday on reports of gunfire inside the mall.

I’m at Aurora Mall in CO and there is shooting currently happening. I’m hiding with 30 women in a storage closet. I have three kids with me. Police haven’t been notified yet. Please send prayers. Most fucked up thing that I have experienced in a long time. — Paris Annalisa Adair (@TheOriginalHemp) March 16, 2018

They discovered the incident was “an isolated disturbance” between three men.

“It was learned that a physical fight took place between parties and at least one gunshot was fired as a result of the physical altercation,” APD stated in a news release Saturday. “Police Officers were able to work closely with mall staff and officers even viewed live security camera feeds at the mall to efficiently take parties into custody.”

All three men were detained outside the mall. Two of three were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.