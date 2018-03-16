(credit: City of Woodland Park)

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Woodland Park have arrested a suspect who caused the school district to close for two days in early March over a credible threat.

A release posted to the Woodland Park Police Facebook page says officers executed a search warrant in the town on March 7, and identified and took the suspect into custody.

A threat was found written in a girl’s restroom at Woodland Park High School on February 23rd.

The department requested assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, Security Forces at Peterson Air Force Base, the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Police are now working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges.