BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – When Leon Miller decided he was going to shave his head for charity, he knew exactly who to turn to for the best cut.

Miller was one of many firefighters from his department in Brighton who shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research on Thursday, and he chose Mary Rosa to cut his hair.

At 10 years old, Mary Rosa was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that’s similar to leukemia. She also needed a bone marrow transplant.

Miller was an EMT at the hospital when she had her first biopsy.

“It was instant. She just grabbed a hold of my heart when I heard her story from the doctors,” Miller said.

He anonymously left a gift basket at her room.

“He just opened the door, dropped it off, and left. I didn’t see his face or anything,” Mary said.

It took a few weeks, but Mary found out who was behind the gifts. The two were instant friends.

Mary says having Miller by her side made chemotherapy bearable.

“I had a smile on my face when he walked through the door, and I was always happy when he came,” said Mary.

Their story is just one of many behind the Brighton Fire Department’s annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser. For years the department has been raising money by shedding their locks, all for children like Mary and their families who continue to inspire.

LINK: St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Brighton Fire had more than 50 participants, including several Brighton police officers. In total, they raised more than $18,000 for St. Baldrick’s.