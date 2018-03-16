BREAKING NEWSMore than 100 people are evacuated in southern Colorado due to new wildfire
(credit: Pagosa Springs Police)

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The case is closed on the murder of a popular 71-year-old store owner in Pagosa Springs.

Investigators believe Larry Fisher interrupted a burglary at his store Ski and Bow Rack on Sunday. He was shot in the chest and killed.

pagosa sprgs homicide 2 from pagosa springspd jpg Suspected Ski Store Murderer Found Dead

(credit: Pagosa Springs Police)

Authorities released surveillance pictures that were captured inside the store right before the murder. They showed the suspected killer.

On Friday New Mexico State Police said Michael Moats, the man seen in those photos, shot and killed himself in Chama, New Mexico.

Moats was a resident of Pagosa Springs. Authorities called him the “prime suspect” in the case.

