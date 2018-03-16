BREAKING NEWSShots Fired At Aurora Mall After Fight Between 'Multiple Parties'
(CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Shots were fired in the Aurora mall Friday afternoon after “multiple parties” got into a fight, the Aurora Police Department said.

aurora mall 3 Shots Fired At Aurora Mall After Fight Between Multiple Parties

(CBS)

“I’m at Aurora Mall in CO and there is shooting currently happening. I’m hiding with 30 women in a storage closet. I have three kids with me,” one woman tweeted. “Please send prayers.”

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of gun fire, police confirmed.

The mall, officially called the Town Center of Aurora, is located at 14200 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Police said “several parties” are being detained.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

aurora mall 1 Shots Fired At Aurora Mall After Fight Between Multiple Parties

(CBS)

“There are several areas inside of the mall closed of to the public but the mall is still open. Officers on scene are checking entire mall for witness/victims/suspects,” police tweeted at 3:30 p.m.

