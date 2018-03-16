(credit: Longmont Police Department)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — A member of the Western Motorcycle Escorts was seriously injured in a crash during a funeral procession from Longmont to Berthoud on Friday.

The 58-year-old man from Broomfield was helping control traffic along the procession route.

They were traveling east on 9th Avenue approaching Emery Street.

At the same time, a Dodge SUV style vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old man from Longmont, was northbound on Emery Street at 9th Avenue, the Longmont Police Department said in a statement.

The procession came to a stop and backed up from Collyer Street to Emery Street.

The was space in traffic and SUV attempted to make a left turn onto 9th Avenue, police said. At the same time, the motorcycle was approaching the intersection in the left lane to move in front of the procession to block traffic.

That’s when the SUV and the motorcycle collided.

The motorcycle rider was ejected and suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this accident.

9th Avenue was closed to eastbound traffic between Main and Collyer streets for about three and a half hours.

The case is still under investigation.