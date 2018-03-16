(CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police say a good Samaritan shot a man who shot a woman during a robbery at a grocery store Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Village East Grocery Store located at 1161 S. Peoria St., according to the Aurora Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. She is believed to be the owner of the store. She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.

“A short time later, officers made contact with an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of South Joliet Street and East Garden Drive,” police said in a statement. “Officers believe that the male was the robbery and shooting suspect who had fled from the area of the grocery store.”

The man was placed in custody and rushed to the hospital.

“During the investigation, officers determined that a Good Samaritan confronted the robbery suspect outside of the grocery store and the Good Samaritan shot the suspect,” police said.

CBS4 photojournalist Mark Neitro captured photos of the cash register on floor of store and multiple bullet holes in nearby car.

This robbery and shooting is still being investigated. Aurora police are asking if anyone has information about this incident to contact Sergeant Thomas Graham at 303-739-1809.