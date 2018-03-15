By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – The newest Denver Broncos player has worn jersey number 7 most of his professional career – a nod to his favorite quarterback, John Elway.

Yet, as Broncos Country knows, that number is retired in Denver, so Case Keenum had to pick a new number. He picked 4 – and CBS4 approves.

So do a lot of Broncos fans. One young fan shopping for new Broncos gear at the Mile High Stadium Store said Keenum’s number is a sign of another championship title.

“It’s going to be our fourth Super Bowl win,” Keller Holmes told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Keller’s dad grew up watching Elway lead the Broncos. His blood runs orange and blue. Mark Holmes thinks Keenum is a great addition to his favorite football team.

“If he’s half as good as Brett Favre, another number 4 QB, then we’ll be alright,” Mark said.

On Thursday, Keenum shared his excitement about joining the Broncos on Twitter.

“I can honestly say I’ve been preparing my whole life for this!!!” Keenum tweeted. “Couldn’t be more excited to be a Denver Bronco!!”

Along with his tweet, Keenum shared a few photos – including one of his wife by his side as he signed with the team, another of him as a kid wearing an Elway jersey.

It’s not clear why Keenum chose number 4 – previously worn by seven other former Broncos players, including punter Britton Colquitt – but his fan’s think it’s a good choice.

“I like the number 4,” 9-year-old Kyle Colvin said. “Because, well, my little sister was four two years ago and that’s when she was the craziest.”

There’s nothing wrong with a little crazy, especially when you’re crazy about the Broncos!

“I love the Broncos,” Keller said. “And I like watching Tom Brady get crushed.”

As for owning a No. 4 Keenum Broncos jersey, they’re not available yet. A Broncos spokesperson told CBS4 they should be hot off the presses in the next day or two.

