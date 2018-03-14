  • CBS4On Air

NCAA Tournament, University Of Northern Colorado, Women's Basketball

By Ryan Greene

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s the first time the University of Northern Colorado Women’s basketball program is headed to the NCAA tournament.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“It’s been four years in the making. We didn’t do as well as we wanted to last year, and so we’ve been working for this all year and I can’t believe it’s actually here and happening,” said Savannah Scott, Senior Guard.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Bears have won a program-record 26-games this year, and haven’t lost a game since Jan. 25.

The team is led by the Big Sky Tournament MVP Savannah Smith.

“We’re just here to have fun now. We haven’t been to the NCAA tournament, so just the experience is fun as it is,” she said. “We’re obviously going to try to win, but at the same time, I’m trying to remember to take it all in and just have fun.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Bears play Michigan in the first round on Friday at 3 p.m.

