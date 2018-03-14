DENVER (CBS4) – It’s official. The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with free agent Case Keenum to be the team’s newest quarterback for the next two years.

Team General Manager, John Elway, tweeted saying Keenum is a “great fit for us and is coming off a tremendous season. Case has fought and battled for everything that he’s earned in the NFL, and it’s exciting to add someone with that type of mentality to our team.”

Agreed to terms with @casekeenum7 on a two-year deal. He’s a great fit for us and is coming off a tremendous season. Excited to add Case's leadership, competitiveness and experience! pic.twitter.com/8uvbi4G6Mt — John Elway (@johnelway) March 14, 2018

The 30-year-old from Houston, Texas turned in career highs in completion percentage, touchdowns and passing yards as he completed 67.6 percent of his passes and threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Further details about Keenum’s deal have yet to be released.

Keenum will be introduced to the media Friday. He previously played for the Vikings, Rams and Texans.

He joins Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian and Chad Kelly as the quarterbacks for the Broncos.