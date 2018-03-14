(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit will open later this week at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. It’s the regional premiere of the exhibit.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a record of laws, customs and beliefs in the ancient Middle East. The scrolls are written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek between 200 BCE and 70 CE.

The ancient manuscripts include the oldest known Biblical documents dating back over 2,000 years.

In addition to the manuscripts, the largest collection of artifacts from Israel ever assembled will be on display. The artifacts will allow guests to explore the traditions, beliefs and iconic objects of ancient Israel that continue to currently impact world cultures.

On display are more than 500 authentic objects including inscriptions, weapons, terra cotta figures and remains of religious symbols.

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit opens at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on March 16.

