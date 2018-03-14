BREAKING NEWSMan arrested on murder charges in Northern Colorado, case linked to 2015 shootings
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit will open later this week at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. It’s the regional premiere of the exhibit.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a record of laws, customs and beliefs in the ancient Middle East. The scrolls are written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek between 200 BCE and 70 CE.

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 37740 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

The ancient manuscripts include the oldest known Biblical documents dating back over 2,000 years.

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 40740 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

In addition to the manuscripts, the largest collection of artifacts from Israel ever assembled will be on display. The artifacts will allow guests to explore the traditions, beliefs and iconic objects of ancient Israel that continue to currently impact world cultures.

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 42540 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

On display are more than 500 authentic objects including inscriptions, weapons, terra cotta figures and remains of religious symbols.

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 38040 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit opens at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on March 16.

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 39240 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

dead sea scroll lu4 frame 43140 Ancient Manuscripts, Artifacts On Display In Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

