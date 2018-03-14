JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who shot and injured two students in 2010 at Deer Creek Middle school in Jefferson County was back in court on Wednesday. A judge was hearing arguments on whether Bruco Eastwood will be granted more freedom.

Eastwood was found not guilty by reason of insanity and has been in custody at the state mental hospital ever since.

In a court hearing Wednesday, stats psychologists say allowing Eastwood to leave the mental hospital grounds for unsupervised visits to his family, could help his treatment.

The victims in the shooting along with their families are expected to testify before a decision was made.