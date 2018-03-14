MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 03: Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos reached a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to trade quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The news comes only minutes after Broncos officially announced their two-year agreement with Case Keenum, who was the Vikings’ quarterback.

It’s not clear yet what the Broncos will get in return.

Siemian has been with the team for three seasons since 2015, starting two of those seasons.

He started 24 games and was 13-11 as a starter; threw for 3,401 yards in 14 games in 2016 followed by 2,285 yards in 11 games in 2017.

Siemian finished 2017 with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.