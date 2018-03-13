Filed Under:Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Marcos Arredondo, Mount View Youth Service Center
Marcos Arredondo (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old inmate who escaped a youth services center.

Officials say Marcos Arredondo climbed the fence at the Mount View Youth Services Center.

He has two cases pending in Denver and Boudler for aggravated robbery, as well as a pending escape charge out of Arapahoe County.

If you have information regarding Arredondo’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s