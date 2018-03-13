Marcos Arredondo (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old inmate who escaped a youth services center.

Officials say Marcos Arredondo climbed the fence at the Mount View Youth Services Center.

He has two cases pending in Denver and Boudler for aggravated robbery, as well as a pending escape charge out of Arapahoe County.

If you have information regarding Arredondo’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).