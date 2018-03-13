LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Get ready to take a tour around the world without ever leaving Colorado.

SeaQuest is coming to the Southwest Plaza in Littleton this Summer. Visitors can travel to five continents and experience 300 different species of animals with just one trip to the interactive aquarium.

It’s not just a place to see animals but actually swim with the stingrays, feed birds and reptiles, look sharks in the eye and even take a few selfies.

All SeaQuest locations are located in shopping malls across the U.S.

“Ever since e-commerce, it’s hard for malls to get traffic. We’re really trying help the malls come back and focus on entertainment to bring families and traffic back to the malls. It’s the best thing. When a kid comes in and actually interacts with the animal, the smile they light up with, that’s what makes it worth it,” said SeaQuest general manager Grant Carter.

The goal of SeaQuest is to get people excited about nature and water as well as boost struggling shopping centers and malls.

SeaQuest is getting ready to hire staff and is offering a discounted annual “passport” online.

