DENVER (CBS4)– A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed one woman.

Terrance Clark has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide- DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident- resulting in death and one count of vehicular homicide- reckless driving.

That charges allege that on March 6, Clark, 42, was driving northbound on Quebec Street near the intersection of Interstate 70 when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped for a red light.

Gaylon Powers, 45, was driving that car and was killed.

Clark ran away from the crash and ignored commands from a police officer who witnesses the crash.

Clark was quickly apprehended by officers.