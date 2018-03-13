Proposed parking garage (credit: Town of Breckenridge)

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – If you want to get local residents talking, just ask them about parking in Breckenridge.

It’s the number one concern on their minds according to years of public surveys and forums, and it continues to spur heated controversy over how to solve the problem.

Plans to build a 400 space parking garage in downtown have residents divided.

Concerns over the putting the garage in an already-crowded town core are countered with some people who say building the garage away from downtown would hurt businesses here. It’s a catch 22.

The new parking garage would be built on existing parking lots behind the Riverwalk Center .

This comes after years of back and forth over the idea.

The planning commission already approved it, and the there is a public comment meeting at 7 p.m. before town council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

