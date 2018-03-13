COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Colorado Springs is considering adding another parking lot at the entrance of Garden of the Gods and shuttling visitors into the park in an effort to deal with growth.

Almost six million people visited the site in 2017.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department heard from the public during a meeting on Monday evening on how to make sure everyone who visits the park has a positive experience.

One of the ideas the department is considering is adding more parking and a shuttle service. Some don’t think the parking structure would be a good idea because it would alter the appearance of the entrance to the park.

City officials say, no matter what, visiting Garden of the Gods will stay free.

