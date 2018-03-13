  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Colorado Springs is considering adding another parking lot at the entrance of Garden of the Gods and shuttling visitors into the park in an effort to deal with growth.

Almost six million people visited the site in 2017.

google trail maps 6pkg tra5nsfer Parking Structure Considered As Crowds Grow At Garden Of The Gods

Garden of the Gods (credit: Google Maps)

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department heard from the public during a meeting on Monday evening on how to make sure everyone who visits the park has a positive experience.

One of the ideas the department is considering is adding more parking and a shuttle service. Some don’t think the parking structure would be a good idea because it would alter the appearance of the entrance to the park.

garden of the gods Parking Structure Considered As Crowds Grow At Garden Of The Gods

City officials say, no matter what, visiting Garden of the Gods will stay free.

LINK: More Information About the Garden of the Gods Transportation Study

