DENVER (CBS4)– A group in Colorado has a warning for parents and teens who might be using makeup from Claire’s.

Colorado Public Interest Research Group, or COPIRG, says three kinds of makeup from the accessory store have asbestos.

All three products are powdery and have talc powder. Talc can be contaminated with asbestos, a naturally toxic substance.

“There’s no safe levels of asbestos and it’s completely unacceptable for a company to put asbestos in makeup. Asbestos is something that you can inhale and ingest. If you do that it can lead to lung cancer and mesothelioma. If you put it on your skin it can, over time, it can increase the risk of skin cancer,” said COPIRG spokesman Danny Katz.

Claire’s told CBS News that is disputes the test results, saying the lab used old and unreliable methods.

Claire’s did pull some makeup from store shelves in December because of asbestos concerns.

Last week it was reported that the accessory chain is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.