BACA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire that is burning in three states, including Colorado, continues to grow. More resources are being brought in to fight the Stateline Fire.

Nearly 11,000 acres have burned in Baca and Las Animas Counties in Colorado. The fire actually started in New Mexico and crossed into Colorado and Oklahoma.

The flames are not threatening any homes.

The fire is about 40 percent contained.

