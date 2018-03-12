  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The man who was driving a semi truck when he killed in a hit-and-run crash last week has been identified as John Anderson of Lone Tree.

The man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 was formally charged last week. Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda is also wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the country illegally.

Police in Denver arrested Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, after he left the scene of the crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck. Anderson, 57, was killed in the crash. The cause and manner of death have not been released pending investigation.

Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda

Castaneda has been formally charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. An online records search did not show that he was still in custody.

All lanes of the interstate were closed after the crash for more than 12 hours.

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle, a pickup driven by Castaneda, that was merging on to the highway.

The vehicles collided and struck a jersey barrier. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Zamarripa-Castaneda was arrested at his home in the 2600 block of West Bayaud early the next morning.

