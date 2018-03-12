DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies announced fan-favorite Carlos Gonzales will be staying with the team for at least one more year.
“Cargo” has been a free agent since the end of last year leaving many people to wonder where he would go if he left Colorado.
But, he’s not going anywhere and that’s proving to be good news for a lot of people.
Cargo and the team agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million – a pay cut considering he made $20 million last year.
The 2018 season will be Cargo’s 11th in the majors; 10th in Denver.
Cargo hit 2-62 last season.