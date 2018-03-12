DENVER (CBS4)– One of the biggest destinations for visitors in Denver is undergoing a $1 million renovation that includes a major restoration on the historic stained glass windows.

The windows were removed in January and reinstalled Monday.

In addition to the stained glass windows, crews are fixing the front porch and roof as part of the restoration project.

The Molly Brown House, located at 1340 Pennsylvania Street, is one of Denver’s popular tourist attractions. It remains open during the renovation work.

The “unsinkable” Molly Brown got her name after she became one of the survivors of The Titanic, but she was also a crusader for women’s rights.

She moved to Leadville in early 1886 to keep house for her brother and met James Joseph Brown later that year. After a whirlwind courtship they married on Sept. 1, 1886. The Browns struck it rich when J.J.’s persistence at the Little Johnny mine led to the discovery of vast quantities of gold and copper in 1893.

The Brown family moved to Denver in 1894 and Molly founded the Denver Dumb Friends League, designed the juvenile court system and ran for U.S. Senate in 1914.