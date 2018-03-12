DENVER (CBS4)– A Mennonite woman who has refused to testify in a death penalty case because of her religious beliefs will likely take the stand later this week after she changed her mind. Greta Lindecrantz agreed to testify after spending nearly two weeks in jail.

Lindecrantz agreed to testify after learning that refusal to do so could play a role in leading Robert Ray to be executed. He has been sentenced to death in a double murder.

Lindecrantz’s attorney has filed a request for the judge to order her immediate release from jail where she has been for the past two weeks. Lindecrantz strongly opposes the death penalty.

On Saturday, her attorney filed a “notice of intent to testify” which states:

“Lindecrantz has always been guided by the overarching faith-based principle that she cannot assist in the taking of life. Having learned that Mr. Ray’s current counsel believes that not obtaining her testimony will adversely affect Mr. Ray’s likelihood of securing a legal remedy to spare his life, Ms. Lindecrantz must take them at their word and reevaluate her position. Based on this dramatic change in circumstance, she has concluded that her religious principles honoring human life now compel that she must testify.”

Lindecrantz was an investigator hired by the defense to try to find mitigating circumstances to overturn Ray’s death sentence.

He was convicted in the murders of Javon Marshall-Fields and Vivian Wolfe.

The prosecution asked her to testify on Feb. 26, which she refused and was later held on contempt of court.

Lindecrantz’s attorney says after learning from Ray’s legal team that her absence of testimony could hurt Ray’s chances of overturning the death sentence he initially received.

“Her viewpoints have not changed. Her religious convictions have not changed,” said Mari Newman, Lindecrantz’s civil rights lawyer. “What has changed, is she has learned new information.”

Newman said her client was willing to stay in jail as long as needed, in order to protect her religious convictions. However, after Ray’s defense contacted her, she decided the best move was to testify.

No word if the judge will take up her release from jail before Wednesday. Lindecrantz’s lawyer says keeping her in jail at this point is punitive.