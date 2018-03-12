DEVELOPING STORYBroncos release statement after arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in rape case
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) during a game between the Denver Broncos and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on November 19, 2017 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO.(Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have released a statement after the arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in a 2013 rape case.

Gotsis was arrested last Wednesday, according to the team.

The Denver Post reported the arrest was made in Fulton County in the Atlanta area.

adam gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed,” a team spokesperson wrote in an email to CBS4.

The Broncos said they are taking the situation seriously and will be monitoring the legal proceedings. They also said they are in contact with the league office about the situation.



Marquise Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels takes a hit from Adam Gotsis of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Oct. 3, 2015. (credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Gotsis, who is from Australia, played for Georgia Tech in college and was picked in the second round by the Broncos in the 2016 draft. He played in all 16 games in 2017, including 13 starts. He finished the season with two sacks and 28 tackles.

