NEAR CLAYTON, N.M. (CBS4) – A fire has burned more than 23,000 acres in northern New Mexico; more than 9,000 acres of that total so far has crossed over into Colorado.

Officials say the Stateline Fire burning in Union County, New Mexico is about 40 percent contained.

They say an unoccupied home on the southeast side of the fire burned, but also say no structures are threatened right now.

The fire started Thursday morning. It has also crossed over into Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service station in Pueblo offered an image of the burn scar.

More than 100 personnel from several agencies have responded.

