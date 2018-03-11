  • CBS4On Air

NEAR CLAYTON, N.M. (CBS4) – A fire has burned more than 23,000 acres in northern New Mexico; more than 9,000 acres of that total so far has crossed over into Colorado.

stateline fire 8 union county nm fb Growing Wildfire Extends To 2 More States Including Colorado

Stateline Fire (credit: Union County, N.M. Facebook Page)

Officials say the Stateline Fire burning in Union County, New Mexico is about 40 percent contained.

stateline fire 6 union county nm fb Growing Wildfire Extends To 2 More States Including Colorado

(credit: Union County, N.M. Facebook Page)

They say an unoccupied home on the southeast side of the fire burned, but also say no structures are threatened right now.

stateline fire 5 union county nm fb Growing Wildfire Extends To 2 More States Including Colorado

(credit: Union County, N.M. Facebook Page)

The fire started Thursday morning. It has also crossed over into Oklahoma.

stateline fire 2 union county nm fb Growing Wildfire Extends To 2 More States Including Colorado

(credit: Union County, N.M. Facebook Page)

The National Weather Service station in Pueblo offered an image of the burn scar.

stateline fire 1 satellite photo from nws pueblo Growing Wildfire Extends To 2 More States Including Colorado

Burn scar from the Stateline Fire burning in northern New Mexico. (credit: NWS Pueblo)

More than 100 personnel from several agencies have responded.

LINK: New Mexico Fire Information Page

