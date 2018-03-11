BREAKING NEWSPolice Catch 'Dangerous Man' On CU Boulder Campus
Filed Under:Caruthers Biotech, CU Boulder, CU-Boulder Police, Local TV, University Of Colorado At Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder campus. (credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – University of Colorado at Boulder police say they were looking for a “dangerous man” who was once inside Caruthers Biotech.

Police say that person of interest is now in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Officials had asked the public to avoid the area between Colorado and Arapahoe along 30th Street due to police activity.

Officers were walking around the area with their weapons drawn after they say the man told police he had a gun & was threatening suicide in the Caruthers Biotech Building on East Campus.

Police have not identified the person of interest.

LINK: CU Boulder Alerts

