DENVER (CBS4) – After a total relocation, the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art is back open covered in golden terra cotta and glass tiles.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday in Denver’s Golden Triangle District.

In 2016, it took 14 hours to move the museum one mile from 13th Avenue and Pearl Street to the new location on 12th Avenue and Bannock.

Museum officials say the building is a one-of-a-kind.

“Not only is Kirkland Museum one of Colorado’s great museums, Kirkland provides one of the most unique and memorable visitor experiences,” said Gerald Horner, the deputy director at the museum.

The museum has three collections that are displayed chronologically in salon style which allows visitors to travel through time as they walk through.