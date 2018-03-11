  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – After a total relocation, the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art is back open covered in golden terra cotta and glass tiles.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday in Denver’s Golden Triangle District.

kirkland museum 6vo transfer frame 392 Kirkland Museum Reopens In New Golden Triangle Location

(credit: CBS)

In 2016, it took 14 hours to move the museum one mile from 13th Avenue and Pearl Street to the new location on 12th Avenue and Bannock.

kirkland museum 2 Kirkland Museum Reopens In New Golden Triangle Location

The Kirkland Museum put on blocks before crews relocate the building from Capitol Hill to the Golden Triangle. (credit: CBS)

Museum officials say the building is a one-of-a-kind.

“Not only is Kirkland Museum one of Colorado’s great museums, Kirkland provides one of the most unique and memorable visitor experiences,” said Gerald Horner, the deputy director at the museum.

kirkland museum 6vo transfer frame 743 Kirkland Museum Reopens In New Golden Triangle Location

(credit: CBS)

The museum has three collections that are displayed chronologically in salon style which allows visitors to travel through time as they walk through.

