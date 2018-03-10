By Jamie Leary

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Following the deadly shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 11,000 alumni from across the nation came together trying to find ways to show support.

In Colorado, there are just over 70 alumni. On Friday night, a Lafayette tavern, owned by an alum, hosted a fundraiser.

“Whatever it is that they need I want to make sure that they get some Colorado love and get back on track,” said Maria Redondo.

Redondo owns Romero’s K9 Club and Tap House with her partner. A place where dogs and their owners can enjoy craft beer and food under the same roof.

Redondo’s goal was to bring everyone in the community together. Friday night, she brought communities together.

“It’s really nice to see that people are willing to give back to my home community you know? The way I know the people of Florida would give this community,” she said.

Redondo graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2008. She was getting her bar ready for a Valentine’s Day event when she heard the news.

“When I saw that it was Douglas, I just crumbled. You know, my heart was hurting. It’s still hurting,” she said.

Other alumni at Romero’s Friday said it didn’t matter the distance or the time away, the Parkland community is tight.

“Even as alumni, even 12 years removed, that’s why we’re fighting for these kids now because it’s like they’re our friends,” said Rebecca Furman, a 2006 graduate. “Anybody who has been to any kind of high school or had any happy place in their life who would see something like that happen would all feel connected and pulled back instantly and that’s why we care so much.”

In addition to raising money for to support the victim’s and their families, the alumni group is actively involved in planning the March for our Lives in Denver and across the nation. The march to end gun violence was created by students across the country following the Parkland shootings.

